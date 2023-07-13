The Kentucky Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Club (KFBPW) held its 99th annual state conference in Danville on June 23-24, 2023. Franklin Business and Professional Woman (BPW) had 26 attendees at the conference.
Friday was part one of a two-part communication workshop and business session. The day concluded with a fund-raising and awards event for the KFBPW Foundation, a non-profit charitable and educational fund. Franklin BPW members who received certificates for their donations to the Foundation Promise campaign included Sharon Taylor-Carrillo, Alice Bailey, Laura Tyree, Cathy Hughes, Marilyn Moffitt, Sherita Jones, Miguel Carrillo, Sylvia Pulliam, Stephanie Downey, Tina Dunn, Lakesha Matthews, Lakisha McCory, Mikaela Estes, Angie Shaneyfelt, Chris McCoy, and Patricia Hojna.
The Foundation Luau fundraiser and donations netted $6,789 in monies for future scholarships, which are given out two times each year, in October and May. This year the Scholarship Committee gave $8,500 in scholarships for the spring distribution.
On Saturday morning, the Aspiring Professional and the Professional Development Program (PDP) Competition was held. Ally Clay represented Franklin BPW and the West Region as the AP Candidate and Angel Payne was the Franklin BPW AP Candidate.
Saturday continued with the second part of the KFBPW communication workshop/training session, led by La’Quida R. Smith from Kentucky State University. Smith’s workshop was based on the book, “Dare to Lead: Brave Work, Tough Conversations, Whole Hearts,” by Brené Brown.
After the training, the conference’s second business session took place, followed by the Awards Luncheon and Officer Installation. At the Awards Luncheon, Franklin BPW received the following certificates for submission: Issues Management/Legislation, Kentucky Professional Women’s Week (KPWW) Activities, support for the Kentucky Cardinal (a publication of KFBPW), Kentucky Foundation, Membership, Public Relations, and the President’s Report.
Certificates were also presented to Franklin submissions for Woman of the Year Ally Clay, Woman of Achievement Sarah Tuck, and Businesses Promoting Women Franklin Simpson School System. Awards received by Franklin BPW included: Kentucky Cardinal Award, KPWW Week Large Club Award, Issues Management/Legislation Award, Public Relations Award, and the Membership Overall Club Award. The State PDP Winner was Angel Payne.
At the 2023-2024 installation ceremony, Franklin BPW’s Laura Tyree was installed as the incoming State President. In her comments, Tyree discussed her theme for the year—”Shine Bright Like a Diamond.” She said, “I selected this theme because KFBPW has been serving Kentucky and supporting the working women of Kentucky through education and advocacy for over 100 years.” President Tyree concluded, “It is time for KFBPW to shine throughout the state as the go-to organization for supporting equality for women in the workplace and for serving our communities.”
Other Franklin members installed were Cathy Hughes as State President-Elect and Sharon Taylor-Carrillo as State Executive Assistant. Sherita Jones will serve as the West Region Assistant Director. KFBPW Committee Chairs included Aspiring Professional Chair, Ally Clay; Professional Development Chair, Amber Huggins; Membership, Sherita Jones; Social Media Administrator, Claudia Tyree; 2023 Interim Board Contact, Chris McCoy; and 2024 State Conference Contacts, Amy Ellis, Suzanne Forshee, and Brownie Bennett. Several other members will be serving as committee members.
The Franklin BPW has over 90 members and is the largest of 14 local BPW organizations in the Kentucky Federation. Membership is open to anyone — male or female — 18 years or older who supports equal rights for women. For information about joining the Franklin BPW, please email FranklinBPW@gmail.com or leave a message on the Franklin Business and Professional Women Facebook page.
