FRANWS-07-13-23 BPW PRESIDENT

Franklin’s Laura Tyree is the 2023-2024 KFBPW President.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

The Kentucky Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Club (KFBPW) held its 99th annual state conference in Danville on June 23-24, 2023. Franklin Business and Professional Woman (BPW) had 26 attendees at the conference.

Friday was part one of a two-part communication workshop and business session. The day concluded with a fund-raising and awards event for the KFBPW Foundation, a non-profit charitable and educational fund. Franklin BPW members who received certificates for their donations to the Foundation Promise campaign included Sharon Taylor-Carrillo, Alice Bailey, Laura Tyree, Cathy Hughes, Marilyn Moffitt, Sherita Jones, Miguel Carrillo, Sylvia Pulliam, Stephanie Downey, Tina Dunn, Lakesha Matthews, Lakisha McCory, Mikaela Estes, Angie Shaneyfelt, Chris McCoy, and Patricia Hojna.

