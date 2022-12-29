A rear end traffic collision on 31-W North at Stevenson Road injured three Franklin residents on December 17.
Martha E. Burchett, 68, Megan Evans, 32, and Brennen T. Johnson, 24, were all taken by ambulance to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office report says three northbound vehicles were involved in the collision.
Burchett was the driver and only occupant of a 2013 Kia Sportage involved in the collision along with a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Evans in which Johnson was a passenger.
The third vehicle, a 2014 Ford F-150 pick up truck, was driven by Michael L. Gill, 25, of Franklin.
No occupants of the pick up truck were listed as injured on the collision report filed by deputy sheriff Zach Duke.
Franklin Police arrested a woman on drug trafficking and drug possession charges.
The charges against Lori McGuffey, 49, city of residence not listed on citation, include two trafficking in controlled substance first degree, one trafficking in a controlled substance third degree, one possession controlled substance first degree and one possession controlled substance third degree.
The drug is listed as unspecified in each charge.
The arrest citation said police responded to a call at Burkes Outlet on December 18 and allegedly found McGuffey in possession of a baggie containing various types of pills and she was also allegedly in possession of $16,020.
She was also charged with promoting contraband after a pill was allegedly found in her possession at the Simpson County Jail.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest.
A Nashville, Tennessee man was arrested after a work van that was reported stolen was located at The Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin on December 17.
Franklin Police charged Ronaldo Romero Soto, 33, with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
The arrest citation said Soto was allegedly observed parking the van and staying with the vehicle for about one hour. It said he appeared to be attempting to sell tools from the van.
Soto went into the gaming hall and was arrested after he exited the building. The citation said he was allegedly in possession of the key to the stolen vehicle.
The citation does not list where the 2020 Chevrolet Express with a Tennessee registration was allegedly stolen.
Officer Jason Richerson made the arrest.
A Franklin man was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office December 21.
Shannon Ray Bennett, 45, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and disregarding a traffic control device — traffic light.
Deputy sheriff Josh Bunnell made the traffic stop and arrest on Derek Drive.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge on December 16.
Michael Herrington, 25, of Franklin, and Haley Pierce, 31, of Portland, Tennessee were both also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrests were made at Herrington’s residence in the 4,900 block of Blackjack Road. The arrest citation said deputies originally went to the residence for a welfare check.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests.
A Franklin woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving struck a utility pole along South Main Street on December 15.
Lisa M. Carver, 52, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin after the collision that happened in front of Casey’s General Store.
The Franklin Police collision report said Carver told police she swerved her north bound car to miss hitting another vehicle that was in the turning lane and struck the pole on the south bound side of the street.
Carver was the only occupant of the 2001 Buick Park Avenue involved in the collision.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the collision report.
Three Russellville residents were injured when the car they were in overturned on Gold City Road less than one mile east of Franklin December 9.
Taken by F-S Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin or the Medical Center at Bowling Green for treatment were William T. Creek, 27, Emily D. Creek, 34, and 49 year-old Danny G. Williams.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said William Creek was the driver and the other two were passengers of the west bound 2004 Ford Escape that left the roadway and came to rest over turned in a field along the side of the road.
All three occupants were out of the vehicle and lying on the ground when the deputy sheriff arrived.
Deputy sheriff Zach Duke filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Brandon Neal Williams, 38, was arrested at his Loving Chapel Road residence on December 20.
The arrest citation said the charge was placed after deputies went to the residence in reference to a wanted individual and allegedly observed a small rifle close to where Williams had been standing.
Deputy sheriff Josh Bunnell made the arrest.
