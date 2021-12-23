Simpson County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat involving Simpson County Schools on Friday, Dec. 17.
At approximately 9:10 a.m. a bomb threat was called into the sheriff’s office. The caller advised that a bomb was in a Simpson County school and there was a total of three hours to evacuate, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s office immediately notified the Simpson County School System and dispatched deputies to the schools.
A search of the schools was conducted and nothing was located in any of the schools.
The release states that the investigation into the caller revealed a vehicle the caller may have been driving.
Individuals with information about this case or about the vehicle are asked to contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-586-7425.
Franklin Police and Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.