Franklin Police is investigating an armed robbery at Pilot with a Subway restaurant on Scottsville Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The police report said a white male wearing all black clothing and a mask pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from a register.
A second man, described as a black male wearing dark clothing, was with the man who committed the robbery.
Both men fled in a four-door Nissan passenger car west on Scottsville Road toward Franklin.
The report did not list how much money was taken. There were no injuries.
Police found a BB air handgun between two cash register stations.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the report.
A two-vehicle collision on Scottsville Road at the intersection of Rapids Road injured two Franklin residents on Monday, Nov. 1.
Both of the injured were taken to the Medical Center at Franklin, Lauren Eaton, 19, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service and Joshua Waller, 40, was taken by private vehicle.
Franklin Police said Ms. Eaton was the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla passenger car involved in the collision with a 2014 Dodge Ram pick up truck driven by Waller.
Police said Waller was west bound on Scottsville Road and Ms. Eaton was attempting to turn from Scottsville Road onto Rapids Road when their vehicles collided at about 5:45 p.m.
Office Jenna Trodglen filed the collision report.
Franklin Police say an attempt was made to use a counterfeit $100 bill at CVS pharmacy on South Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The police report said the woman attempting to use the counterfeit money left the store before police arrived.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
A Franklin man was arrested on four drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the Gold City community on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Russell Wise, 46, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine — greater than two grams, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or more offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wise was also charged with driving on a suspended operators license.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop on Highway 622 at about 9:44 a.m.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force press release says sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Wise in possession of a set of electronic weigh scales. In addition inside the vehicle he was driving was a box allegedly containing 14 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Drug task force agents were contacted to assist.
A Franklin man was charged with wanton endangerment in connection with shots allegedly fired at two residences on Monday, Oct. 25.
Ronald Edward Cook, 63, was arrested that afternoon at his Oxmoore Drive residence.
Police were called to Cook’s residence on a report of a man walking with a rifle. Cook was in a vehicle when police arrived. A rifle was also in the vehicle.
The arrest citation said shots were allegedly fired in Cook’s residence and another residence.
The citation said Cook told police another man in his residence pointed a shotgun at him before the shots were allegedly fired.
Police did not locate anyone at the residence and no other gun was found.
No one was injured.
Officer Tim Summers made the arrest.
A Franklin man was arrested on eight charges following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on West Cedar Street on Sunday, Oct. 17.
David Jay Smith, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possessing license when privileges are revoked.
In addition he was charged with three traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Smith was allegedly in possession of a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at 4 p.m.
A Franklin man was charged with second-degree escape for allegedly fleeing after being taken into custody by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 11.
James H. McCloud, 30, is also charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy or possession and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
The arrest citation said McCloud was wanted on an outstanding warrant when he was reported to be at a residence in the 400 block of Gosnell Road.
The citation said deputy sheriff Josh Blackburn went to the residence and arrested McCloud. It said he allegedly fled on foot from the deputy’s patrol car while Blackburn was about 30 feet from the vehicle.
The arrest citation said McCloud was taken back into custody about one and a half hours later after being seen behind hay rolls in the 200 block of Gosnell Road.
Blackburn fell and was injured during the foot pursuit.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on three drug possession charges on Monday, Oct. 11.
Brandy N. Henderson, 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — hydrocodone and possession of marijuana.
She was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Ms. Henderson was a passenger of a vehicle in a parking lot on Scottsville Road that the driver was observed walking around while allegedly appearing to be under the influence of some type of drug.
The arrest citation said Ms. Henderson was allegedly in possession of a green leafy substance, suspected marijuana seeds, a white crystal like substance, pills not in their proper container for which she did not have a prescription, pipes used for smoking marijuana and methamphetamine and a suspected marijuana grinder.
The citation did not list if any charges were placed against the driver of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
