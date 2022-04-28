A car show to support the Franklin-Simpson High School Band will be held Saturday at the F-S High School front parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a $20 entry with sign up on the day of the car show. Categories for entries include sports cars, trucks, classic cars and best overall.
Drawings for prizes including $500 cash, a new grill-smoker valued at $500 and a new air compressor are planned along with a silent auction.
Various food trucks will be on site.
Also, 2021-22 Miss Mammoth Cave Area MaryAnn Bagwell, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, will be there for a meet and greet.
— Staff report
