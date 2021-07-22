Simpson County had 24 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, July 16 report. It was the first report issued since July 9.
As of July 16, Simpson County had 2,178 cases since the pandemic began. There had been 1,985 recoveries, an increase of 12 since the July 9 report. Deaths remained at 42. Active cases totaled 151, also an increase of 12.
There had been 31,496 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,806 had recovered with 537 deaths leaving 2,153 active cases.
Logan County had 2,917 cases and Warren County had 16,279.
The Friday, July 16 report from the Allen County Health Department listed 2,114 cases.
