There will be races for party nominations for five county offices in Simpson County in the May 17 Primary Election. January 25 was the deadline to file as a party candidate in the May primary.
Races on the primary ballot include the Republican nomination for county clerk between Jada Freeman, Jennifer Gregory, Austin Johnson, Mark Sexton and Katie Fleming.
The winner will face Dewana Eaton in the November general election. Ms. Eaton is unopposed for the Democrat nomination for county clerk.
Incumbent Eric Vaughn and challenger Josh Blackburn are seeking the Republican nomination for jailer. There are no Democrat candidates.
Another incumbent, Jere Dee Hopson, and challenger Dennis Link are seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff. There are no Democrat candidates.
Incumbent Marty Chandler and challenger Jeff Britt are seeking the Republican nomination for Simpson Fiscal Court East District Magistrate. There are no Democrat candidates for magistrate from the district that represents the Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts.
Also in the East District, incumbent Jeff Henderson and challenger Billy Bishop are seeking the Republican nomination for constable. There are no Democrat candidates.
Some offices have only one Democrat or Republican on the ballot.
Incumbent Mason Barnes is unopposed for the Republican nomination for county judge/executive while Brent Deweese is unopposed for the Democrat nomination. Barnes and Deweese will oppose each other in the November general election.
Incumbent Nathaniel Downey is unopposed for the Democrat nomination for Simpson Fiscal Court Magistrate from the West District while Jeff Burr is the lone Republican candidate. Downey and Burr will oppose each other in the November general election for magistrate from the district that represents the West Simpson, Harristown, Prospect Hill and Fairview voting precincts.
In the West District, incumbent Chuck Fleming is unopposed for the Democrat nomination for constable and Darryl Carver is unopposed for the Republican nomination. Fleming and Carver will face off in the November general election.
Some offices will have only one candidate from any political party in the primary.
Incumbent Alison Smith Cummings is unopposed for the Democrat nomination for property valuation administrator (PVA). There are no Republican candidates.
Sam Phillips, the incumbent, is unopposed for the Democrat nomination for county attorney. No Republicans filed.
Incumbent Scott Poston is unopposed for the Republican nomination for Simpson Fiscal Court Magistrate from the North District, which consists of the North Simpson, Adsit Shop and West Door voting precincts. There are no Democrat candidates.
In the North District, Republican Ronald Black is unopposed for reelection as constable. No Democrats filed.
Incumbent Myron Thurman is the only Republican candidate for South District Magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court. There are no Democrat candidates for magistrate representing the district made up of the South Simpson, East Door and Public School voting precincts.
In the South District, incumbent Jimmy Fleming, Jr. is unopposed for the Republican nomination with no Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.
And, incumbent Kevin Gilbert is unopposed for the Republican nomination for coroner. There are no Democrat candidates.
