Simpson Fiscal Court approved the purchase of vehicles for the sheriff’s office, use of credit cards for payment of planning and zoning permitting fees, contracts for the jail and copier leases during its meeting on Sept. 21.
The three 2021 model year Dodges approved for purchase by the Simpson County Sheriff’s office include a Durango SUV for $34,105, a pick up truck for $28,919 and a Charger car for $26,404.
The money for the vehicle purchases was already in the sheriff’s office budget.
There is no cost to the county to implement the credit card payment system at the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Office. Customers will pay an additional approximate three% fee when paying with a credit card.
The same credit card system being implemented at the planning and zoning office is already used at the sheriff’s office.
“Here it is 2021 and its probably time we get into the 21st Century,” Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said about using credit cards at the planning and zoning office.
The two contracts for the Simpson County Jail are for a GED Proctor and an Aramark contract for medical stations inside the facility.
The copier leases are four 48 months and are for the county judge executive’s office and jail.
