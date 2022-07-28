A Franklin man was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with rape and other charges in Simpson County.
Tony W. Hood, 51, is also charged with sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor — illegal sex act, video voyeurism and persistent felony offender — second degree.
The indictment returned by the Simpson County grand jury said the alleged victim in the rape and sodomy charges is a minor.
The indictment says Hood allegedly used a multimedia device to record the victim while she was in the bathtub or shower without her consent resulting in the video voyeurism charge.
Hood is listed on the arrest citation and warrant as a Portland, Tenn., resident, but was listed as a Franklin resident on the indictment.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank investigated. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hood on the warrant on July 21.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
