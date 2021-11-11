The Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson 2021 Christmas parade set for Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $15 now through Nov. 26 and $20 Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
The parade theme is Christmas in “Toyland.”
Categories for entries are non-industry float, industry float, church, antique vehicle, specialty vehicle, car and community organization.
Entry forms with payment information are available at the Goodnight Memorial Library, the Gallery on the Square and at the F-S Chamber of Commerce office.
The rain date is Dec. 11.
Information is available on The Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Facebook page.
