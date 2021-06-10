The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Franklin campus offers a free program that provides a starting point for individuals needing to build their academic and employment skills.
Raymond Haddix, Simpson County Skills U — Coordinator at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) recently spoke with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis about the program known as Simpson County Skills U.
“Simpson County Skills U provides free academic instruction aligned to college and career readiness standards and offers preparation through college coaching,” Haddix said.
He also talked about who can benefit from Simpson County Skills U.
“Individuals without a high school diploma through our GED program. English language learners through our ESL classes. And, high school graduates with academic or employment skill-building needs can benefit from our college preparation courses,” he said. “Through the Simpson County Skills U program, individuals can prepare for the GED diploma, post-secondary education, employment opportunities, or become fluent in English.”
Haddix said SKYCTC offers an “innovative” GED program to co-enroll in both Simpson County Skills U and (short term) SKYCTC classes to earn a GED plus a college certificate tuition-free.
Haddix explained how individuals do not have to physically go to the Franklin campus on Davis Drive to talk to someone at the school, unless they choose to go to the school.
“We will virtually come to you,” he said. “If you have a smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet, you can connect to our staff, receive instruction and obtain test-taking advice.
You can also take advantage of traditional in-person instruction, support, and testing by setting up an appointment and following Kentucky COVID-19 safety protocols.”
Haddix said the Franklin campus is taking appointments, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, including complete remote services on Fridays.
For more information contact the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Franklin Campus at 175 Davis Drive. The phone number is 270-586-1682.
For more information about SKYCTC go to the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Facebook page or go on line to southcentral.kctcs.edu.
