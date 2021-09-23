MEGAN PURAZRANG
By a 3-2 vote, the Simpson County Board of Education decided to continue a mask requirement in the district during its regular September meeting on Sept. 16.
Board members David Webster, Nancy Uhls and Jill Kummer voted in favor of the mask mandate while Tara Heinze and Chrissy Cummings vote against the policy.
Webster was the only board member to comment before the vote voicing his support for masks and personal experience with catching COVID-19.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser recommended the board continue with universal masking for all individuals inside the school system until further notice.
“Schools aren’t built for 6-foot distancing,” Schlosser said. “If we don’t have masks our quarantines will triple or quadruple in numbers and there’s not a whole lot we can do about that.”
Schlosser noted that mask mandates are hard for schools because there is not a true school-community alignment as businesses, churches and organizations may not have mask requirements.
The approved mask mandate is the same as the school system’s reopening plan adopted by the board of education in August.
Masks are required in all school buildings regardless of vaccination status, and masks will be required for all individuals while being transported on school buses and school vans, per CDC federal guidelines.
Masks are not required outdoors.
The Kentucky Department of Education issued a statewide mask mandate in schools in late August. However, the Kentucky Legislature voted on Sept. 9 to ban the mandate leaving the decision about masks to local school districts.
The statewide mask mandate ended Sept. 16.
“To me this reopening plan is to ensure the safety of the students and staff that are in the building and to have five day a week instruction, in-person instruction,” Schlosser said.
Schlosser said he personally is not a fan of masks, but if they keep students in school he is in favor of the policy.
Schlosser noted that the previous Kentucky Department of Education requirement that the reopening plan is based upon stated that masks are not required when no students are in a building.
Bill Crowder, a concerned father who spoke during the meeting against mandating masks, made reference to board members not wearing masks until filming began for the meeting.
“We feel like this is political theater,” Crowder said.
Crowder added that as a parent he has concerns about how the kids can socialize with their friends stating that the policy is an “inhumane” way to treat the students.
Crowder said his four small girls who are in the school system “are forced all day to wear a mask over their face to protect them from a virus that is less deadly to them than the common flu.”
“There is no reason, no reason what so ever to force these children to miss out on the ability to read facial expressions of their classmates, the ability to interact with their friends,” Crowder said. “Nobody is asking you to do something harmful to the children. What we’re asking you is to give them, and us as their parents, their caretakers, and their guardians the opportunity to make decisions that effect their health, that effect their livelihood, that effects their development, their educational development.”
Crowder also voiced concerns about the social distancing at lunch tables and its impact on students.
He also asked the board to give students and parents the choice of what to do “with their faces.”
Franklin-Simpson High School student Matthew Bean also attended the meeting to speak against the mask policy.
“I think masks should be optional because I don’t think they work,” Bean said. “Many other people in the school (FSHS) don’t think they work and they don’t want to wear them. It should be everyone’s personal choice…to make to wear a mask. They (masks) suppress your immune system...they make you socially awkward etc. If people want to wear them, that’s fine, I have nothing against them. But I do not want to wear them and other people do not want to wear them. So why make the mandate?”
Bean also asked the board why students were being made to wear masks seven hours a day while surgeons change masks regularly due to germs. He also questioned how a mask stops a germ if something can be smelled through a mask.
David Sindelar also spoke against the mandate stating that there is a disservice to the kids by asking them to where masks in particular to the younger students.
“From what we’ve seen over the last year and a half or so, the masks don’t seem to be doing any good anywhere. I think vaccinations and natural immunity are the only thing that’s going to prevent the spread of the disease, the virus,” Sindelar said. “I think you are doing a disservice to these children who have been out of school for a year by covering everyone’s face with a mask. You cannot communicate, you cannot see someone’s face and I think this is detrimental. Kids are going to get sick, I don’t care what you do. The idea of the masks is really, really silly. I think it’s just a matter of political correctness at this point.”
Sindelar added that it should be the parents’ choice if they do or don’t want their student to wear a mask.
Allison Forte, a grandparent, attended the meeting to speak in favor of a mask mandate policy.
“COVID doesn’t care anything about our politics. It doesn’t care if you are Republican, Democrat. It’s an aerosolized, deadly virus,” Forte said. “Children get it. The Delta variant is a whole lot more severe. My grandson believes it’s the best thing that he wears a mask. He doesn’t like it. But everyday he goes to Simpson Elementary, he’s in his mask. I don’t know of any other way to put this except that a virus does not care. And I think the abundance of caution that we have exercised so far has been to the great benefit of our kids. We’re able to keep our schools open, our teachers and students healthy, and I believe that should continue until we reach a point at which it’s no longer necessary. And I’m sorry it’s a major inconvenience for so many people, but you know, there’s times you just have to make a sacrifice.”
As of Sept. 16, 81% of the school districts in Kentucky have voted to keep mask mandates in place.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC, states on its website that it recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The board also approved the 21-22 working budget and voted to seek bids for the Simpson Elementary addition and renovation and for remodeling restrooms at Franklin Elementary.
