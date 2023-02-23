U.S. Congressman James Comer tours two Franklin businesses

U.S. Congressman James Comer (center) toured Traughber Mechanical in Franklin on February 15. On Comer’s right is J.K. McPherson of Traughber Mechanical, on his left is Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes. Caleb Carpenter of Traughber Mechanical is standing behind Comer and Barnes. Comer also toured Industrial Power Solutions while in Franklin. Also standing next to McPherson is New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan who is traveling with Comer gathering information for a future story on the congressman.

 KEITH PYLES/KPYLES@FRANKLINFAVORITE.COM

U.S. Congressman James Comer, of Monroe County, was in Franklin on February 15 taking tours of Traughber Mechanical and Industrial Power Solutions.

The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce and Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority held a grand opening ribbon cutting earlier that same day at Industrial Power Solutions, which is an affiliated company to Traughber Mechanical.

