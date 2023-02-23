U.S. Congressman James Comer tours two Franklin businesses

U.S. Congressman James Comer, of Monroe County, was in Franklin on February 15 taking tours of Traughber Mechanical and Industrial Power Solutions.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce and Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority held a grand opening ribbon cutting earlier that same day at Industrial Power Solutions, which is an affiliated company to Traughber Mechanical.
Following the tours Comer talked about his thoughts on Traughber Mechanical, Simpson County’s growth and his role as a congressman to help business and industry.
“They’ve (Traughber Mechanical) got a really good family business here and I really appreciate the footprint they have in the community and the good work they do,” Comer said. “I’m glad to see them growing and expanding.”
About the recent industrial and residential growth in Simpson County he said, “Simpson County is a success story. I’ve said this for a long time. I’ve been a congressman for six years and this is one county that’s really continuing to expand their industrial base. It just seems like on a monthly basis there is a new factory moving into town or one expanding. You’ve got a good thing going here.”
“We just want to know what we can do in Washington to be helpful,” Comer said about his role as a congressman to help local business. “The biggest problem a lot of businesses have with respect to Washington is the excessive rules and regulations. I want to know what rules and regulations are holding private industries back and private businesses back, what I can do to help them navigate the bureaucracy and help get the government off the backs of the small businesses so they can continue to grow and expand and pay people good wages and pay taxes.”
And, Comer talked about why he believes it is important for a community to grow.
“Its great to see the community continuing to strive to grow,” he said. “That’s the key. We want to retain our best and brightest in Simpson County. We don’t want them to move to Nashville or Louisville, or anywhere else. So to keep them here we’ve got to have good paying jobs and I think that’s what you’re doing here.
You’ve got a lot of advantages in this community, you’ve got two exits off of I-65, you’re strategically located between Nashville and Bowling Green, you’ve got good infrastructure, you’ve got good workers and I think you do a good job marketing yourself here in the community as being a great place to start a business.”
Comer’s 1st U.S. Congressional District consists of more than 30 counties including Simpson County.
J.K. McPherson led the tour of Traughber Mechanical located at 818 Blackjack Road. The company specializes in steel fabrication, industrial piping and ductwork, and provides industrial maintenance and support.
Ryan Forshee led the tour of Industrial Power Solutions located at 1571 Industrial Bypass. The company is a full-service electrical contracting firm that specializes in industrial and commercial electrical applications.
Local officials taking the tours included Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon, Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Chairman Gary Broady and Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Executive Director Dennis Griffin.
