Information filed in Simpson Circuit Court charged a Franklin man with failure to comply with sex offender registration second or greater offense.
Michael Dale York, 48, was also charged with persistent felony offender.
The information filed in the case says York allegedly failed to update his address with his local probation and parole office in the county in which he intends to reside.
York waived indictment in the case resulting in an information being filed placing the charges against him.
A Franklin man was injured Sept. 3 in a two-vehicle collision on Bluegrass Road.
Jeremy C. Baxter, 52, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 4:40 p.m.
The Franklin police collision report said Baxter was the driver of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox involved in the collision with an eastbound 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Amberly N. Gregory, 36, of Franklin.
Neither Gregory nor two passengers of her vehicle and a passenger of Baxter’s vehicle were listed as injured.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the collision report.
Franklin police say approximately $500 worth of laminate flooring was stolen from a residence being renovated in the 400 block of South Railroad Street.
The offense report said five bundles of the flooring were stolen between Aug. 25 and when the theft was reported Sept. 1.
The report said the residence was unlocked at the time of the theft.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
Franklin police arrested a Roundhill woman Sept. 7 on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge.
Angela C. Appleby, 34, was originally arrested on an active warrant issued in Butler County for failure to appear.
The arrest on the drug charge was made at 9:35 p.m. after she was taken to the Simpson County Jail.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrests following a traffic stop on Brookhaven Road at Brookview Drive.
Franklin police arrested a Woodburn man Sept. 5 on a drug possession charge at the Simpson County Jail after he was lodged in the facility earlier that night.
William Ray Webb, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and promoting contraband.
He was originally arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance — third offense — and three other charges following a traffic stop on West Madison Street at 7:30 p.m.
Officer Tim Summers made both arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Adairville man and woman Sept. 1 on a possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) charge following a traffic stop.
James Ray Smith, 53, and Cindy Downey, 62, were also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Smith was also charged with no operators — moped license, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and two traffic violations.
Smith was the driver and Downey a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped on Nashville Road.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests at 9:20 p.m.
