A site has been designated for Simpson County residents to take limbs and brush damaged by the March 3 severe windstorm for disposal by the county.
The site is at Community Park at the old soccer complex entrance off Kenneth Utley Drive.
Only tree and shrub debris removed by individuals is being accepted. Tree and shrub debris removed by commercial businesses are not being accepted. In addition, no other items such as building debris is accepted.
The site is available on Saturdays for a few weeks from eight a.m. until four p.m. It is closed from 12 Noon until 1 p.m. for lunch.
The site may also be open one weekday per week; however, that day had not been set when Simpson Fiscal Court approved using the site for the disposal at their March 7 meeting.
How long the site will be open had also not been set.
First readings of a budget amendment ordinance and a zone change ordinance were approved at the meeting.
The budget amendment adds some $491,849 in revenue and appropriations to the county budget.
Slightly more than half of the revenue is from prior fiscal year surplus and will be used for machinery and equipment.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change from agriculture to residential for 23.36 acres on Perdue Farms Road, located southeast of I-65 and Gold City Road.
County ordinances must pass a first and second reading vote and be published to take effect.
Laney Snider was reappointed and Christine McDaniel was appointed to the Simpson County Tourism Commission, both for three-year terms running through March 16, 2026.
