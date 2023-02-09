The 4-H Exchange Club is heading to New York this summer. Please support their upcoming trip by ordering your Valentine bouquets from 4-H. Options include stuffed animals in a variety of sizes, bags of candy, stainless mugs, and candy bouquets with prices ranging from $5 to $25. The club delivers to schools and businesses in Franklin and also offers to pick up from the Extension Office on Feb. 10 and 14.
On Friday, Feb. 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., several 4-H clubs are coming together to host a parent’s night out at the Ag Building in Jim Roberts Community Park. The cost is $15 per youth ages 5-15. This includes supper, games, crafts, etc. Contact the Extension Office by Friday, Feb. 10 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.