Simpson Fiscal Court authorized application for a Community Development Block Grant to provide assistance to utilities that lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic at its March 2 meeting.
The application is for up to $200,000 that will help utilities cover losses incurred while utility customers were not required to pay over due bills during the pandemic.
The amounts covered by the grant would come off the utility customer’s overdue amounts. No money will go to utility customers.
If the application is approved, it would provide assistance for Warren RECC and the Simpson County Water District and for the bills of Franklin Electric Plant Board customers living outside the Franklin city limits.
Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of three ordinances.
One ordinance amends the county budget by adding $285,700 in previously un-budgeted revenue and appropriations.
Another ordinance adopts jail inmate fees and a reimbursement policy.
And, one ordinance makes an addition to the county administrative code related to attendance at fiscal court meetings by county employees. Magistrate Myron Thurman cast the lone no vote to approve the ordinance.
The court also authorized the county road department to take action to correct a water drainage problem on Hack Brown Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.