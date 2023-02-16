FRANWS-02-16-23 Bird Cannon

Darrell Mallory is pictured with Franklin’s bird cannon.

 Photo by Janet Scott

Those who saw the post placed by the City of Franklin on its Facebook page last week would have received a little warning from the Public Works Department: “If you hear a blast in your neighborhood in the evenings this week, it’s not a bomb. The City Public Works Department will be using the bird cannon to hopefully scare off some of the birds that have over-populated our area.”

According to Darrell Mallory, Franklin’s Public Works Superintendent, Franklin has a long heritage of using a bird cannon. “It’s a piece of equipment that does its job very well. It scares away the birds. People don’t like it when the bird population gets out of hand, and they complain. Sometimes it’s about crop damage or noise, but mostly about the droppings.”

