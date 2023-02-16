Those who saw the post placed by the City of Franklin on its Facebook page last week would have received a little warning from the Public Works Department: “If you hear a blast in your neighborhood in the evenings this week, it’s not a bomb. The City Public Works Department will be using the bird cannon to hopefully scare off some of the birds that have over-populated our area.”
According to Darrell Mallory, Franklin’s Public Works Superintendent, Franklin has a long heritage of using a bird cannon. “It’s a piece of equipment that does its job very well. It scares away the birds. People don’t like it when the bird population gets out of hand, and they complain. Sometimes it’s about crop damage or noise, but mostly about the droppings.”
The Public Works Department always notifies Dispatch and puts a notice on Facebook. “It makes a very loud boom,” said Mallory, “so people who don’t know about it would have a good reason to be concerned.”
Mallory said the city normally has an influx of birds every spring and fall. “Right now we have too many swallows, which is a bit unusual for February, and in the fall, there will be too many blackbirds,” he said. “But the cannon scares them away.”
Mallory said a bird cannon has a lifespan of around five years before it needs to be replaced. They run on propane and are simple to operate. “There’s no off and on switch, you just turn the gas on, and the cannon shoots. You don’t even have to stay with it. It works on its own. It usually goes off a few times. But, it’s all noise, there is no firepower.”
Bird cannons are commonly used at airports, because bird strikes account for more than $600 million in damages each year, according to the FAA. The pressure-regulated sonic blast can be as loud as 125 decibels, equal to the sound of an oncoming ambulance or a jackhammer on the street. They come with legs that allow them to be situated from one to four feet off the ground and, as Mallory stated, can be used unattended.
The City of Franklin Public Works cannon is a service the city provides. “When the city starts getting complaints about too many birds in a certain location, we take the cannon over and shoot it a few times. Of course, some people love us for scaring away the birds, and some people hate us for making a loud noise.”
But the process works very well, according to Mallory. “Once we shoot the cannon a few times, the birds go,” he said, “and you won’t see them again all season.”
The public seems cognizant of the cannon’s results. Most of the Facebook comments consisted of invitations to “bring it on over” to other neighborhoods.
People know. The bird cannon does its job.
