The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested a Franklin man on five drug charges following a traffic stop on Patton Road at Morgantown Road on Monday, Sept. 20.
A press release says Christopher King, 41, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with what the release says is several traffic violations.
The press release says South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents assisted Simpson County deputy sheriffs with the traffic stop of a 1991 GMC pickup truck driven by King.
The release says during a search of the vehicle drug task force agents allegedly located an eyeglass case containing 18 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia in the bed of the truck.
Franklin Police say a woman is accused of intentionally damaging a residence in the 400 block of North High Street causing $28,075 damage.
Sandra J. Shumate, 58, is charged with criminal mischief involving residential rental property.
The arrest warrant said Ms. Shumate allegedly damaged the inside and outside of the residence between April 1, 2020 and July 23, 2021.
The address was listed as Ms. Shumate’s residence when the warrant was issued on Tuesday, Sept. 21. No current address was listed on the arrest citation.
The arrest citation lists the property owner as being a Rockfield woman.
Officer Michael Jones obtained the arrest warrant and made the arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Franklin Police say an attempt was made to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Shenanigans Liquors on Nashville Road on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The police report said a Portland, Tennessee man attempted to use the counterfeit money to make a purchase.
The report also said there was no criminal intent and no charges were expected against the man who is a regular customer of the store.
The fake money was confiscated by police and will be turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.
Officer Michael Jones filed the report.
Separate traffic collisions injured three people on Friday, Sept. 17.
A Franklin man was injured when the pick up truck he was driving left Pleasant Hill Road near Leo Binion Road and struck a tree.
Harley Ray, 24, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Ray was the driver of the southbound 1999 Chevrolet that left the road, reentered the road, left the road again and struck a tree. The truck came to rest back on the road.
Deputy sheriff Dexter Seward investigated the collision that happened at about 11:30 p.m.
And, a two-vehicle collision on North Main Street at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue injured two women.
Mary F. Shelton, 43, of Providence, Kentucky and Janet O. Johnson, 73, of Franklin, were both taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin.
The Franklin Police collision report said Ms. Shelton was the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord and Ms. Johnson was the driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot involved in the collision.
The report said Ms. Shelton was traveling north on Main Street attempting to turn onto Roosevelt Avenue and Ms. Johnson was south bound on Main Street when the collision occurred.
Captain Richard Vaughn investigated the collision that happened at about 6:20 p.m.
A Franklin man was arrested by Franklin Police on three charges including assault third degree involving a police or probation officer on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Joseph Blake Darnell, 36, is also charged with fleeing or evading police — on foot and resisting arrest.
The arrest citation said Franklin Police responded to a suspicious person complaint at IGA on Harding Road when
they made contact
with Darnell.
The citation said after making contact Darnell allegedly fled on foot and was located moments later at a residence on Rogers Avenue where he was taken into custody.
The citation said arresting officer Michael Carder sustained a knee injury when having to kick a door in at the residence and was treated at The Medical Center at Franklin.
A woman at the residence was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of hindering apprehension — second degree.
A Franklin man faces a total of ten charges stemming from two cases.
Kerry A. Hendley, 46, is charged in one case with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police, second degree, on foot; resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign and possession of synthetic drugs.
The arrest citation said on Aug. 22 the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Hendley at which time he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. It said he allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being found in a trash can on Kings Avenue.
The citation said a taser was used on Hendley to take him into custody after he allegedly failed to comply with law enforcement commands.
In addition, the citation said a substance that appeared to be synthetic marijuana was allegedly found during a search in connection with the arrest.
Hendley was also charged in another case with strangulation, wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.
The arrest warrant said the charges stem from alleged incidents in which on Aug. 11 or 12 Hendley allegedly strangled a woman he had given a ride to until she became unconscious.
The warrant said after the woman woke up Hendley allegedly pointed a revolver at her and threatened her.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests.
A Cottontown, Tennessee woman was arrested on three drug charges after a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Nashville Road.
Jessica Nicole Pierce, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said suspected marijuana and a white crystal substance were allegedly found in the vehicle in which Ms. Pierce was a passenger.
The citation said Ms. Pierce also allegedly had methamphetamine and a pipe in her possession.
The driver was cited.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest on Aug. 22.
Franklin Police is investigating a burglary at Exit 2 Lottery and Tobacco Outlet on Nashville Road during which more than $8,600 worth of cigarettes and other items was stolen.
The offense report said a hole was cut on the side of the business for entry overnight on Sept. 1. The time of the burglary is estimated at about 4 a.m.
A total of 125 cartons of various brands of cigarettes were stolen. Also stolen were a damaged cash register and six damaged energy drinks.
Damage to the wall was valued at a minimum of $500.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Jayden L. Rucker, 20, was also charged with violation of a foreign emergency protection order — domestic violence order and no other state registration receipt.
The arrest citation said a handgun with 12 bullets in the magazine was allegedly found in a backpack during a search of the vehicle driven by Rucker, who was the vehicle’s only occupant.
Rucker was originally detained on an active warrant issued in Maury County, Tennessee.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 3:30 p.m. following the traffic stop on South Main Street.
A Franklin woman told Franklin Police she was the victim of a telephone scam that cost her $930.
The woman told police she received a call from a man saying he was with the Social Security Office. The caller said the woman’s Social Security number had been tied to a car rental and the vehicle had been linked to drug trafficking and money laundering out of Texas.
The victim was told that in order to get the issue corrected she need to put money on a Walmart cash card. The woman bought two cash cards, one for $500 and the other for $430.
After the woman called the man to give him the card numbers the phone numbers were disconnected and the cash cards wiped clean.
Officer Jenna Trodglen’s said the scam was reported on Aug. 27.
Franklin Police say an unknown man stole more than $1,775 worth of merchandise from Sudden Service on Scottsville Road on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Police say the man stole three large boxes of assorted new items known as “trucker merchandise” that had not been stocked on the shelves.
The man was seen loading the boxes into a car and then drove away east bound on Scottsville Road.
The theft happened between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
Franklin Police arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — heroin.
Taylor Logan Bolding, 28, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol.
The arrest citation said the arrest was made in the 400 block of Filter Plant Road after police were called to a possible unconscious man in a truck.
The citation said Bolding was in the driver’s seat and appeared to be asleep. It said the keys were in the ignition and the engine was running.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle and in Bolding’s possession included an open syringe, a burnt spoon with residue and a piece of a pill.
Officer Jena Trodglen made the arrest at 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 15.
Franklin Police arrested two Portland, Tennessee women on drug charges after responding to
a shoplifting call
at Walmart.
Mika J. Gray, 33, and 51 year-old Sandra Jones, 51, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Ms. Gray was also charged with three counts each of illegal possession of legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Ms. Jones was also charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500.
Ms. Gray’s arrest citation said items containing suspected methamphetamine residue, suspected methamphetamine and pills were allegedly found in a vehicle she occupied. It said pills were also allegedly in her purse, but no prescription bottle was located.
Ms. Jones’ arrest citation said she allegedly put a lower cost price tag on a higher priced item then scanned the tag and paid less than $4 for a $75 item.
The arrest citation said she was allegedly in possession of a pipe with residue and a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrests on Aug. 12.
A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on South Main Street at the intersection of Wildcat Way on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Oma L. Luongo, 55, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin after the collision that happened at about 7:50 p.m.
The Franklin Police collision report said Ms. Luongo was the driver of a 2003 Ford F350 pick up truck involved in the collision with a 2021 Infiniti SUV driven by Rebecca J. Moore, 30, of Smithville, Tennessee.
The collision report said Ms. Luongo was north bound on Main Street and Ms. Moore was turning from Wildcat Way onto Main Street when their vehicles collided.
The report said after initial impact Ms. Luongo’s vehicle traveled through a yard, side swiped a tree, ran over a bush and stuck the side of a residence where the truck came to a stop.
Officer Michael Carder filed the
collision report.
