For the last several years, the F-S Chamber of Commerce has supported Franklin small businesses by promoting and sponsoring Small Business Saturday. The event, usually scheduled for the Saturday after Black Friday will be expanded this year to include the entire weekend, Nov. 26-28.
A letter from the Chamber of Commerce says by extending the event, social distancing will be much easier for customers and hopefully result in increased sales for participating merchants.
This event is for retail and restaurant sales only. Consequently, sales of services are not included.
For every $20 spent, customers are allowed one entry in a drawing for a $250, $150 or $100 Chamber Gift Certificate. Participating merchants also benefit and can possibly win a 2022 Chamber Membership. The fee for Chamber merchants to participate is $20.
The Chamber letter states, “Our small businesses still need our support so the Chamber has once again decided to give two sets of prizes, giving more customers the opportunity to win.”
The Chamber is seeking sponsors for the event. To support the small businesses through Small Business Saturday, email Cristi Freese at cfreese@f-schamber.com
For more information or to participate, contact the F-S Chamber of Commerce before Friday, Nov. 5. The Chamber office is in the Goodnight House on South Main Street. The phone number is 270-586-7609.
