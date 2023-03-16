Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Tickets to the Descendants
The Franklin-Simpson Arts Council’s Youth Theatre Production of Disney’s “The Descendants” is Friday through Sunday, March 17 through 19, at the Goodnight Auditorium on South Main Street in downtown Franklin. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18; and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org or at The Gallery on the Square, 110 North Main St. in downtown Franklin, or by calling 270-586-8055. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the performances.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MARCH 24, 31
Annual Fish Fry
Live the Proof will host its third annual fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 10, March 24, and March 31 at the Cornerstone Building at 202 West Kentucky Avenue. Plates are $15 and include fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, and dessert. Delivery is available. To place an order, contact Tammie McCory at 270-223-0505.
MARCH 16
Franklin-Simpson AARP Meeting
The Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter #335 will meet on Thursday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. at the Franklin First Baptist Church. March is National Nutrition Month. Nancy Doyle the Simpson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent will be this month’s speaker. A potluck meal will follow the meeting. For further questions, please contact Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
MARCH 17
Blood Drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held Friday, March 17 from 12 Noon until 6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 5030 Friendship Road in Auburn. Call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment. Red Cross blood drive donors during March receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card by email. Also, donors in March have a chance to win one of five $3,000 Visa Prepaid cards being given away. For more information go online to redcrossblood.org.
MARCH 22
MLK Creative Arts and Essay Contest
The 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Arts and Essay Contest winners will be honored at a reception at the Gallery on the Square on March 23 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. The awards presentation begins at six o’clock. The student’s artwork will be on display at the Gallery through the end of March.
MARCH 28
Feeding America USDA Commodities
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be held on March 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim Roberts Park. Have proof of residency for the household ready. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note is required with proof of residency. To limit contact, please have the car trunk clear and ready.
APRIL 1
Christ Food Give Away
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be Saturday, April 1st at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St, beginning at 8 a.m. Drive by and pick up. First come first served. Any questions call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
