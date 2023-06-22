Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 3 in Bowling Green, says it has been contacted by victims regarding a phone scam in the post area, which includes Simpson County.
KSP says individuals have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with Kentucky State Police and there is civil litigation against them.
The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.KSP also says law enforcement WILL NOT call someone to inform them of an arrest warrant. Furthermore, these agencies will not ask anyone for money, banking/personal information or make threats of arrest.
Individuals may also contact the specified agency if they are in any doubt. KSP reminds everyone that it does not call to collect funds or threaten arrest for unpaid fines or taxes.
Also, individuals should never share their Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
To help as a guide, KSP has listed the “Top 10 Tips” to avoid being scammed.
1.) High pressure sales or frequent calls are signs that it’s a scam;
2.) If the caller demands an immediate decision, it’s likely a scam;
3.) People requesting a credit or debit card or any banking account information;
4.) If the caller offers to send someone to your home or to overnight something;
5.) Something for free is usually a reason to be suspicious;
6.) Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off;
7.) An investment without a risk;
8.) Will not provide written information or references;
9.) Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office;
10.) If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.
Should anyone receive these calls or if they have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300 by phone or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov/scams, the Kentucky State Police, or their local police department.
