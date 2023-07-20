Adairville native Matt Davis was shot several times while serving as Bowling Green Police Officer and is now fighting for his life. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Davis has undergone several surgeries that have been successful.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team was requested by KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green to investigate the shooting that occurred on July 6th, 2023, at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Russellville Road in Bowling Green. KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
No details of the shooting are being released at this time pending an ongoing investigation. What is reported is that a male subject was pronounced dead sometime after the shooting at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
KSP responded, “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”
This recent incident is not the first time Officer Davis has been involved in a dangerous situation. He was selected “Officer of the Year” in 2008, in part, for an incident that occurred on March 23, 2007, when he was flagged down by several employees of the Burger King on Morgantown Road in Bowling Green. The restaurant had just been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect was still in the area. Davis immediately responded and located the armed suspect. The suspect pointed his weapon at Davis and threatened to shoot him. Davis continued to pursue the suspect despite the obvious risk. Officer Davis fired two rounds at the suspect and wounding him. Despite the extreme efforts that Davis was under, he managed to communicate vital information to other responding officers.
The 2008 Employee Committee who submitted Davis’s name for the honor, commented that the officer displayed self-initiation while patrolling the streets of Bowling Green.
“Officer Davis maintains a great attitude and work ethic which sets a great example for new patrol officers on Davis’s shift,” said the committee in 2008 adding, “Officer Davis distinguishes himself and the Bowling Green Police Department with service, integrity, and respect. Officer Davis also proved that he distinguishes himself with bravery and courage as he performed his duties at an exceptional level despite the extreme stress of a life-threatening situation.”
Davis was also awarded the Medal of Honor for the 2007 incident.
The City of Adairville released a statement on Facebook asking for everyone to pray for Davis. Multiple fundraising efforts have been launched to help Davis including a GoFundMe account. If you wish to help Officer Davis in the days to come, you can visit any Independence Bank location and mention the ongoing Officer Davis fundraising.
Police said they will continue to update the community as the investigation continues. The Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.