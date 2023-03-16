The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will soon begin treating noxious and nuisance weeds throughout the state to improve driver safety and support efficient maintenance operations by limiting their presence. Property owners who are actively treating noxious weeds on private property may request highway crews to treat select nuisance weeds found on adjacent state-owned right of way.

The Cabinet targets 12 noxious weeds in accordance with KRS 176.051 and 603 KAR 3:100:

For Franklin Favorite

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.