Simpson County Sheriff's Office has first female patrol deputy

Shauntel Mincy is believed to be Simpson County’s first female patrol deputy sheriff.

 Submitted photo

It is believed the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office now has the first female patrol deputy sheriff in the sheriff’s office history.

Shauntel Mincy began 12-week field training with another Simpson County deputy sheriff after graduating from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond on Oct. 13. Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson said she is the first female patrol deputy in Simpson County that he is aware of.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.