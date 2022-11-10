Simpson County Sheriff's Office has first female patrol deputy

It is believed the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office now has the first female patrol deputy sheriff in the sheriff’s office history.
Shauntel Mincy began 12-week field training with another Simpson County deputy sheriff after graduating from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond on Oct. 13. Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson said she is the first female patrol deputy in Simpson County that he is aware of.
“It’s an honor that the sheriff’s office was willing to invest time and money into making me a sheriff’s deputy for Simpson County,” Mincy said about being Simpson County’s first female patrol deputy sheriff. “I hope to be a good example for little girls who see me in or out of uniform and dream about being a cop one day like I did. Knowing the people in this community my whole life and now being able to serve them brings me a lot of joy. I pray I’m able to do my part in making Simpson County a safer community for everyone.”
Mincy began working for the sheriff’s office as an animal control officer in April 2021 before becoming a patrol deputy.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people,” Mincy said when asked about why she wanted to work in law enforcement.
Mincy was no stranger to law enforcement before joining the sheriff’s office, her grandfather, the late Jim Mincy, was a Simpson County Deputy Sheriff and a Franklin Police Officer before he retired. She said her grandfather had a role in her going into law enforcement. “I can remember playing in his cruiser as a child. He parked out front and I can remember him letting me play with the lights and whatnot, and just thinking about how cool it would be to be able to serve the community that you live in. He played a major role in helping decide where to go.”
Currently, a volunteer firefighter, Mincy has served on Franklin-Simpson’s Fire-Rescue for more than six years.
“We’re excited to have Shauntel,” Hopson said. “She started off as an animal control officer and proved herself to be an asset to the office. She successfully completed the police academy where she did an outstanding job.” Hopson added, “We’re glad to welcome her as the first female patrol deputy in Simpson County.”
“It was a lot like college,” Mincy said about the 20-week police academy. “I went to college and the schooling was pretty similar. I didn’t find it extremely challenging other than being away from home. It was definitely an experience.”
Mincy is a 2014 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and was a member of the Lady Cat softball team. She also graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2018 with a degree in criminology. She is a member of Lifepoint Church in Franklin. “They (Lifepoint Church) have been incredibly supportive throughout this journey,” Mincy added.
Mincy is the daughter of Brian and Terri Mincy.
