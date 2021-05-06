Simpson Water commends the hardworking men and women who help ensure that tap water is “There When You Need It” during Drinking Water Week held May 2-8.
Simpson Water, American Water Works Association and water utilities nationwide will observe Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the important work of water professionals “behind the scenes”.
Reliable water service used for hygiene, hydration and cooking is critical to our health and safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Health organizations recommend that normal hygienic practices, including handwashing for 20 seconds, play an important role in slowing the spread of germs.
“Drinking Water Week provides an opportunity to recognize our most valuable resource and the team who delivers quality on tap 24/7. We can’t minimize the importance of a healthy water supply in our daily lives,” said John Dix, SCWD General Manager. “During these difficult times, we continually reflect on the heroic work of all who place themselves in harm’s way to keep us healthy and safe. Simpson Water encourages everyone to be actively aware of how they personally connect with water.”
Drinking Water Week 2021 Campaign, which is hosted by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), is a national advocacy event designed to focus on issues associated with drinking water, including making sure that individuals have fresh, safe tap water and knowledge of how valuable the resource is in their daily lives. Tap water plays a critical role in the success of society, from meeting basic public health needs by providing safe drinking water and adequate sanitation, to promoting dental health and supporting industrial, agricultural, medical, and recreational activities.
“We are proud of our team at Simpson Water who work around the clock to bring safe, reliable water to residences and businesses, testing the water 130,000 times a month to ensure quality,” Dix added, “This week gives us the opportunity to recognize their commitment to customers, quality service and public health.”
About Simpson County Water District
Simpson Water is a public water utility serving more than 3,400 customers and transporting over 1.0 million gallons a day throughout Simpson County. The system includes over 370 miles of pipeline in the Simpson Water service area, which spans 260 square miles. For more information visit www.simpsonwater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.