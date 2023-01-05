Despite busted water lines and busted sprinkler systems caused by extremely cold temperatures over the Christmas weekend, City of Franklin officials did not have to declare boil water advisories or ask for reductions in water usage.
“The biggest issue was on the customer side with pipes freezing,” City Manager Kenton Powell said. “Our on call folks had to shut off a bunch of meters, but otherwise all went as well as can be expected.”
The temperature at the Kentucky Mesonet Weather Station in Simpson County dropped to five below zero the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, with a high that day of only five above. Wind chills that morning were as low as at least 25 below zero.
The low temperature on Dec. 24, 2022, was three above zero and the high was 20.
Temperatures began moderating on Dec. 26, 2022.
Powell said as of Dec. 29, 2022, there could still be breaks in water lines as the ground continued to thaw.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue responded to busted water sprinkler systems in 14 commercial buildings due water in the lines freezing during the Christmas weekend.
Firefighters also responded over the holiday weekend to two residences with overheated electrical panels due to a loose neutral wire.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said firefighters responded to a total of 21 calls Dec. 23 through 26, 2022.
