Despite busted water lines and busted sprinkler systems caused by extremely cold temperatures over the Christmas weekend, City of Franklin officials did not have to declare boil water advisories or ask for reductions in water usage.

“The biggest issue was on the customer side with pipes freezing,” City Manager Kenton Powell said. “Our on call folks had to shut off a bunch of meters, but otherwise all went as well as can be expected.”

