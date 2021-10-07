Simpson County had 3,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the Friday, Oct. 1 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 2,639 recoveries and 46 deaths leaving 346 active cases.
There have been 48,849 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 42,277 recoveries and 616 deaths leaving 5,956 active cases.
The district health department says 51.30% of Simpson County’s total population has a COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 1.
Those who have been vaccinated in Simpson County that are older than 18 is 64% and 89.56% are older than 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.