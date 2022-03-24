A Laughter Lounge fundraiser for Live the Proof in Franklin will be Saturday, March 26 at Level Up at 813 North Main Street.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7:30.
Single admission is $20. Admission for couples is $30.
Kev The Comedian will be the host. Uncle Carl is the headliner. Other performances are scheduled by Leno615, Omar Scott, D’Shaun Thompson, SmirkTV and Takela Room.
Call 270-223-0505 for more information.
The Live the Proof Inc. Facebook page says it is a nonprofit designed to give a hand up to anyone reaching out and offers Internet access and job assistance.
