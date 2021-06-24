The Franklin City Commission heard first reading of an ordinance adopting the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget on Monday, June 14.
The budget ordinance estimates revenue and appropriations during the fiscal year that begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
The general fund projects revenue at $8,881,045, appropriations at $8,032,991, reserve for capital improvement is $30,000 and transfers out total $448,700 for a change in fund balance of $369,354.
The storm water fund projects revenue at $295,699, appropriations at $256,923, and transfers out total $38,048 for a change in fund balance of $728.
The utility fund projects revenue of $5,601,869, appropriations at $5,384,185, reserve for capital improvement is $30,000, transfers out total $261,547 for a change in fund balance of minus $73,862.
The sanitation fund projects revenue of $1,096,198, appropriations of $784,055, transfers out total $276,454 for a change in fund balance of $35,688.
The municipal aid fund projects revenue of $425,437, appropriations at $231,000, transfers out total $194,088 for a change in fund balance of $349.
The cemetery fund projects revenue at $275,981, appropriations at $220,702 dollars, and transfers out of $54,977 for a change in fund balance of $302.
And, the perpetual care fund projects revenue at $11,698, there are no appropriations, transfers out total $3,000 for a change in fund balance of $8,698.
The change in fund balance in each fund is calculated by taking revenue, minus appropriations, minus reserve for capital improvement and minus transfers out.
A detailed copy of the city’s budget can be seen at City Hall weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The city commission will hold a neighborhood walk and public meeting to discuss the phases of the College Street sidewalk project on Monday, June 28.
The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot near the Simpson County Schools Central Office and proceeds to the Franklin Church of Christ. The public meeting will be at the church’s fellowship hall beginning at 7 p.m.
A city commission meeting will be held prior to the walk beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Service agreements with agencies receiving city funding was approved along with a request by the Simpson County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to conduct historic cemetery walks at Greenlawn Cemetery on October 9 and 10.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon was reappointed and Mac Donaldson was appointed to the Historic Preservation Committee.
The commission also approved changes to the Franklin Police policy and procedure for a home fleet plan that allows officers to drive police cruisers home.
Approval was given for the Franklin-Simpson Parks director to purchase a vehicle for the parks department using the city’s state bid agreement. The 2021 Ford Crew Cab is being purchased from Hunt Ford in Franklin at a cost of $36,532.
The city also gave approval for an emergency expenditure of $29,940 for the purchase of replacement equipment at the city’s water treatment plant.
And, the commission approved an application to receive federal funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The amount of funding the city will receive or how it can be used is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.