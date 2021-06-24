A variety of crops are growing at the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson Garden at the corner of East Madison Street and Little Cat Lane.
The garden is named the Halcomb Garden in honor of the late Don Halcomb who was a member of the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors and a Simpson County Farmer.
Joe Shumaker, of Franklin, is in his first full year as a volunteer custodian of the garden. Shumaker talked about why he volunteered to take care of the garden.
“I enjoy gardening,” Shumaker said. “Its something I always was interested in. A piece of property opened up that already had a garden. I just had to whip it up. Its what I enjoy doing and that’s why I do it.”
Shumaker said although he had never had a garden before he read and studied about growing a garden.
Boys & Girls Club Board member Barry Hain, of Franklin, said he and other members of Franklin Presbyterian Church, including Shumaker, worked together to maintain the garden prior to Shumaker taking it over.
Shumaker said Hain is still helping with the garden.
“We grew this year what me and him (Hain) could maintain nicely,” Shumaker said.
The Boys & Girls Club has had a garden on the property donated to the club for some six years. The current garden consists of about one acre.
Hain said the club plans on donating a “lot of the produce” from the garden to the families of children who are members of the club.
Shumaker talked about the variety of crops planted in the garden this year.
“We started with carrots and potatoes because the Feeding America Project at the Cornerstone (building next to the Presbyterian Church) feeds the church and likes to use potatoes and carrots in their recipes,” Shumaker said. “Then I have onions, tomatoes, peas, beans, lettuce, beets, kale. We had strawberries. We have herbs from horse radish to sage.”
In addition he said the garden has different types of melons including pumpkins.
Shumaker is very happy with this year’s garden.
“I’m very happy with it,” he said. “With the mulching we are trying to do this year, the lack of weeds, we’ve had plenty of rain. I’m extremely happy with it.”
Hain said the Halcomb brothers have also planted sweet corn in Schochoh, Kentucky for the children at the club to use in a business marketing exercise.
Shumaker has lived in Franklin for 10 years after serving ten years as a combat engineer in the U.S. Navy Seebees. He is medically retired from the Navy, which he said is what gives him the opportunity to have the time, about 10-12 hours per week, to spend working in the garden.
Hain moved to Franklin in 1992 to continue working for PIC after starting with the company in 1982.
The Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson has been open at its location at 103 South Court St. since June 2007.
