So here we are...You know, I wasn’t really sure how to start this speech. I’ve always had trouble initiating things, but this time was different. There was too much to say. How do you summarize 13 years of feelings, thoughts, ideas, into a brief speech?
Well...Thank you. Of all the words in the dictionary, all the fancy congratulatory phrases, the best there is, is the simplest. So, the simplest, most heartfelt thank you — to my friends, to my girlfriend, to our parents, to our families...to all of you. You pulled me through, joked with me, laughed with me (sometimes at me), but even still, you helped me. When faced with challenges I never saw coming, you were right there to back me up.
And I know many of us have had differing opinions, and occasional conflicts, but at the end, we’re all here. We’re at the same chapter in our lives, just trying to make it in the world. And you know what, I think, today, I can say with confidence that we will make it. We are resilient. Look at the cards we were dealt this past year. We didn’t just play them well, we built a castle. Thank you for not giving up.
So as we go out into the world, to college, the workforce, the military, take pride. You have every reason to be proud of yourselves, and if you use it well, it will take you far.
I really do wish the best for all of you. It’s an honor being a Senior Scholar, and as your former class president, it’s been an honor being able to speak to all of you. If there’s one thing you could take away from this, it’s that, if we never get the chance to speak again, just know that I care about you, this whole stadium cares about you, we’ve got your back. Don’t forget that.
Congratulations class of 2021. Thank you.
