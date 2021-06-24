Kentucky State Police say a Franklin man was involved in a traffic collision in Todd County that claimed the lives of two people on Friday, June 18.
At about 1:07 p.m. the Kentucky State Police Post 2, in Madisonville, was requested by the Todd County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 79, approximately three miles north of Guthrie.
State police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 commercial vehicle operated by Mark Stoltzfus, 72, of Franklin, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 when it was involved in a collision with a 2015 Nissan car that was stopped to make a left turn onto Kentucky Highway 848.
State police say the Dodge truck continued to travel into the northbound lane and collided with a 2015 Toyota Highlander head-on.
The operator of the Toyota, Susan Merrill, 51, of Clarksville, Tennessee and her backseat passenger, Gavin Merrill, 13, of Ocala, Florida, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Todd County Coroner.
Matthew Merrill, 24, of Clarksville, was life flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. David Merrill, 63, of Clarksville, and the operator of the Nissan car, Dora Vega, age and city of residence not available, were both transported to Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville.
The press release did not list if Stoltzfus was injured.
