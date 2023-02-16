A Franklin man was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on 19 counts of a charge of wanton endangerment stemming from a fire at the Simpson County Detention Center on or about Dec. 16, 2022.
Clifton Allen Green, 37, was also indicted on one two counts of wanton endangerment involving a police officer, and one count each of arson, third degree; assault — fourth degree (minor injury) and persistent felony offender.
The indictment alleges that Green wantonly caused destruction and damages to the detention center by starting a fire charging non-chargeable e-cigarette batteries inside a cell while 19 other inmates and two Simpson County Jail deputies were inside the cell.
The indictment says another inmate received burn marks on his neck and hands from the fire and explosion.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
