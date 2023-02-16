A Franklin man was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on 19 counts of a charge of wanton endangerment stemming from a fire at the Simpson County Detention Center on or about Dec. 16, 2022.

Clifton Allen Green, 37, was also indicted on one two counts of wanton endangerment involving a police officer, and one count each of arson, third degree; assault — fourth degree (minor injury) and persistent felony offender.

