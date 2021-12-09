Some one and seven tenths inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during November.
The 1.71 inches of rain at WFKN during November was two and a half inches below November’s average of 4.21 inches.
Through Nov. 30, a total of 48.26 inches of rain had been recorded so far in 2021, which is 3.24 inches more than the 45.02 inches average through the first 11 months of a calendar year.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in November was six tenths of an inch on Nov. 21. There were four days with measurable rain in November.
The high temperature during November at Western Kentucky University’s Mesonet weather station in Simpson County was 71 degrees and the low was 22. The average daily high temperature was 56 degrees and the average daily low was 33.
