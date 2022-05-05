Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 26 calls during April.
There was one structure fire, at a mobile home on Pepper Street, on April 23.
There were five calls to traffic collisions including two involving injury.
Also, there were two brush fires along with one call each to an EMS assist, an unauthorized burn, a water search for a person, a trash fire, a HVAC gas leak, an animal rescue, a mulch fire and a controlled burn.
The remaining calls were false alarms, firefighters were canceled en route, the fire or gas leak was out on arrival or the call was unfounded.
Through April 30, F-S Fire Rescue had responded to 120 calls so far during 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.