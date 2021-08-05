Simpson County celebrated the gift of life and the generosity of Kentucky’s registered organ donors in partnership with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday, July 24.
The Volunteer Appreciation event was two-fold — it raised awareness of organ, eye, and tissue donation while honoring the volunteers whose impact is vital growing the life-saving mission.
Nearly 200 people from across the Commonwealth attended the Volunteer Appreciation Day and wore signature blue and green Donate Life colors.
By bringing together transplant recipients, donor families, patients waiting for a lifesaving transplant, and dedicated advocates, stories were shared, and new advocates were registered as donors. Education efforts like these provide hope to the 1,000 Kentuckians who are waiting on a lifesaving transplant.
“As a community, we must embrace our role in saving lives through the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Registering as a donor not only provides hope, but celebrates and appreciates all that the journey of life has to offer. Simpson County’s support is essential for our mission,” said Beth Fiss, Simpson County Circuit Court Clerk.
Since 1992 more than two million Kentuckians have joined the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Those registrations are critical to save the lives.
Join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
- Online 24/7 at RegisterMe.org
- On your Apple iPhone, go to your Health App and toggle to “organ donor.”
- Driver’s License Renewals: All KYTC offices have re-opened. You can renew your license online by going to: https://drive.ky.gov/Driver-Licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices.aspx
