Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 59 calls during May. May’s calls were the most during a single calendar month so far this year. The second highest was 45 in January.
There was one structure fire, which damaged the interior of a vacant home at 2384 Rapids Road on May 15.
Firefighters were called to a fire debris and rubbish fire at Global Cleaners on Global Avenue on May 5, but there was no actual structure fire.
There were 14 calls to traffic collisions including nine involving injury. There were five calls to vehicle fires, including four passenger vehicles and one commercial vehicle.
Also, there were three calls to rubbish, brush, and mulch fires, three to power lines down, two for an EMS lift assist and one for a coroner’s assist.
There was one call to a controlled burn and one to an unauthorized burn.
The remaining calls were false alarms, unfounded, unable to locate, or firefighters were canceled while en route.
Through May 31, Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue had received 210 calls so far during 2023.
