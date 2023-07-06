A Franklin man was arrested on an indictment warrant containing charges including five counts of wanton endangerment stemming from a fire at a vacant house at 2384 Rapids Road on May 15.
Daniel Joseph White, 32, was also charged with single counts of arson — second-degree, criminal mischief — residential rental property and tampering with physical evidence.
The indictment says on or about May 15 White allegedly started a fire or caused an explosion with intent to destroy or damage a building; allegedly hooked a burner to a propane tank and then grabbed another propane tank hoping to cause more damage to the burning house while five firefighters had gone in to fight this fire, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to them.
The indictment also says White allegedly destroyed residential rental property at 2384 Rapids Road by starting a fire with propane tanks and allegedly concealed his clothing and shoes he was wearing into a friend’s garbage can with intent to impair its verity or availability in the official proceeding.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said the fire resulted in significant interior damage to the single-story wood frame structure.
F-S Fire-Rescue and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fire.
Deputy Sheriff Josh Bunnell sought the charges from the Simpson County grand jury and also made the arrest on June 22.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
