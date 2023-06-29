A draft of a future land use map of the city of Franklin was presented at a Franklin Forward 2040 public meeting at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center on June 20.
The meeting also included a presentation and discussion of key elements of the map.
The finalized future land use map will be part of Franklin’s new comprehensive plan that is in the process of being developed.
The state requires an updated comprehensive plan every five years. Franklin’s plan has not been updated in more than 10 years.
A comprehensive plan has been described as a plan to a community’s growth.
A draft of the updated comprehensive plan is expected to be complete by September 1 and then presented to the Franklin City Commission and Simpson Fiscal Court for approval.
Remarks by Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell and by Ed Holmes and Ryan Holmes of EHI Consultants opened the meeting. EHI is the firm hired by the city to help prepare an updated comprehensive plan.
Following a slide presentation by Ed and Ryan Holmes focusing on the land use map and its key elements the 50 to 60 people in attendance was given an opportunity to ask questions.
The future land use map was developed based on a countywide survey in addition to input at another public meeting and two community conversations.
The key future land use elements in the map include agriculture, conservation, mixed use buildings, industrial, both low density and high density residential and commercial.
The map shows the amount of acres in the city for the key elements of the proposed future land use. It did not include existing land uses. There are 233 acres for agriculture, 2,075 acres for low density residential, 780 acres for high density residential, 1,207 acres for commercial use, 1,881 acres for industrial use and 743 for mixed use.
Ed Holmes said at the conclusion of the slide presentation that in addition to adopting the comprehensive plan both city and county planning and zoning regulations along with subdivision regulations should be revised.
Planning and zoning regulations should be revised to include strengthening landscape and buffering requirements, establish gateway and corridor design standards and guidelines, strengthening the downtown historic district, revision of highway business development standards and a mixed use zoning district.
Subdivision regulations should be revised to include connectivity and complete streets standards, smart growth principals and strengthening the development plan process.
The creation of trails and greenways along with preserving and protecting agriculture were also noted in the presentation as recommendations for future planning.
“I want to emphasize that even though the city and county adopts the comprehensive plan, there is a lot of meat that has to be developed into the plan,” Powell said. He noted that planning and zoning regulations, subdivision regulations and historic preservation are some parts of the comprehensive plan that will be worked on before the plan is finished.
Another public meeting during which a draft of the comprehensive plan will be presented is expected at a later date, which has not been announced.
Contact Tammie Carey at City Hall for information about obtaining a copy of the June 20 slide presentation or other information about Franklin Forward 2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.