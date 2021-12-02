The Franklin City Commission approved two annexation ordinances annexing a total of more than 130 acres into the city to be used for residential development during its meeting Monday afternoon.
One ordinance annexes 27.72 acres along 31-W North across the road from Virtus Precision Tube.
The other ordinance annexes some 106.34 acres located three miles south of Franklin along the southwest side of 31-W South next to the former PIC building.
According to the ordinances, the sites are contiguous to the existing city limits and are in accordance with the comprehensive plan of annexation.
Emergencies were declared allowing the ordinances to be adopted on a first reading vote instead of waiting for a second reading vote.
Both ordinances say the emergencies were declared due to the developer’s time constraints, potential revisions to and or use of the property and the need to access city services.
The ordinance annexing the property south of Franklin also says the emergency was declared due to the need for annexation in the zoning process.
Both sites have to be rezoned to residential for the subdivisions to be constructed. The site on 31-W North is currently zoned industrial. The site on 31-W South is currently zoned agriculture.
The city commission authorized preparation of an ordinance expanding the historic downtown district.
The expanded district consists of a group of residential, commercial and religious structures adjacent to the existing downtown historic district. The expanded district includes West Cedar Street and areas north and south of the existing historic downtown district along with an area east of the district ending at the CSX railroad tracks.
First reading of the ordinance is expected at the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting.
The commission approved participation in the state opioid settlement. The state received funds in the settlement with three major opioid manufacturers to combat opioid use and abuse. How much funding local agencies will receive from the settlement is currently unknown.
Commissioners approved a franchise agreement with Open Fiber Kentucky.
The commission approved an educational plan in which Franklin Police officers can pursue a Bachelors Degree through Indiana Tech University. The city will fund the degree that will be offered by the university at a discounted cost.
The commission approved a proposal to prepare bid specifications for electronic equipment at the new police station planned on West Madison Street near Witt Road.
Approval was given to declare 25 city owned items, including 14 vehicles, as surplus allowing them to be sold through the GovDeals online auction. The auction is expected in January.
The commission approved two special called meetings in December. A special called joint meeting with Simpson Fiscal Court will be held Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. to discuss an upgrade to emergency management radio equipment. A special called city commission meeting will be held Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. to discuss items that may need to be concluded before the end of the year.
The commission’s regular scheduled meeting on Dec. 27 was canceled.
And, Mickey Lewis and Pamela Brown discussed the Hope Haven Recovery residence in Franklin.
