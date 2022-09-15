A preliminary development plan for a proposed Towneplace Suites Hotel on Nashville Road was approved Sept. 6 by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission.
The hotel is proposed next to Exit 2 Liquors. The preliminary plan is for the hotel to have four stories and 97 rooms.
Towneplace Suites is operated by Marriott International.
Also at the meeting, a zone change for a proposed approximately 25-unit apartment complex was recommended for approval. The Franklin City Commission will consider final approval of the zone change from heavy industrial to highway business district for an approximately 20.94 acre parcel in the Henderson Industrial Park on the north side of 41 Eddings Road.
A preliminary development plan for a proposed spec building in the Henderson Industrial Park was approved.
And, a lot line removal between two lots on the south side of Peach Street was approved.
