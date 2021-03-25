No instances of noncompliance were made in State Auditor Mike Harmon’s report on the audit of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office 2019 tax settlement.
According to the report, sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period of April 16, 2019 through May 15, 2020 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.
The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website.
