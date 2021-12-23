The Franklin City Commission approved four ordinances and heard first reading of one ordinance at a special called meeting on Dec. 16.
Two of the ordinances annex land into the city, including 43.86 acres on the corner of Highway 1008 and Macedonia Road and approximately 49 acres on the south side of Highway 100 adjacent to the Sanders East Industrial Park.
Both sites are contiguous to the existing city limits and are in accordance with the comprehensive plan of annexation.
One ordinance rezones 99.74 acres at 3405 and 3335 Nashville Road (also known as U.S. 31-W) from Ag (agriculture) to R1-S (single family residential).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the zone change at the site that was annexed into the city in November.
And, one ordinance partially repeals a prior ordinance and recreates and authorizes the sale of a nonexclusive natural gas franchise in the city.
Commissioners heard first reading of all four ordinances at the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting.
First reading of an ordinance establishing overlay boundaries for an expanded downtown historic district was heard.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
A resolution adopting downtown historic district overlay design guidelines and or standards was approved at the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting.
Also at the Dec. 13 meeting, the commission authorized city assistance in tornado clean up efforts in Bowling Green where extensive damage and destruction occurred when two tornadoes moved through Warren County early on the morning of Dec. 11.
The commission authorized two crews of city employees and equipment including a chipper and dump truck be used to help clean up efforts and with any other needs.
Commissioners voted to purchase the Drake property at 216 Liberty Street and three lots facing Drake Avenue and or Pea Ridge Lane for $250,000 and pay $12,500 dollars in real estate commissions.
The property that was purchased is behind and immediately adjacent to the site of the proposed new Franklin Police Department Headquarters on West Madison Street.
The city plans to make improvements to Pea Ridge Lane.
Mayor Larry Dixon abstained on the vote and commissioner Wendell Stewart was absent during the vote.
Board reappointments were approved including Debbie Thornton to the F-S Planning and Zoning Commission, Mike Simpson to the F-S Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments, Wanda Tuck to the F-S Code Enforcement Board and Phil Lockhart to the Housing Authority of Franklin.
Approval was given for the F-S Parks Department to purchase a 2022 Ford F-150 pick up truck from Hunt Ford at a cost of $33,541 using the city’s state bid agreement.
The parks department will fund the purchase; however, the truck can be purchased at a lower cost by using the city’s bid agreement.
The commission approved the city issuing a revenue bond for Matalco Kentucky, LLC. There is no city funds or other obligations involved. The bonds will be used for equipment and improvements at the facility on Brown Road located in the old Quad Graphics and Brown Printing building.
These type bonds have also been issued for other local industries including Fritz-Winter and Tractor Supply.
Some $8,100 in repairs at the city water plant was approved along with a 12-month extension of an agreement with Scott Mailing Systems for city use of a postage machine at a cost of some $125 per month.
A new Franklin Police Policy and Procedure for Career Development and Higher Education and an agreement to receive federal funds to be used by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking were also approved.
