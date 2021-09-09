This year’s Simpson County School property tax rates are lower than last year’s rates.
The Simpson County Board of Education approved the 2021 school property tax rates during a special called meeting on Aug. 31.
The tax rate is 53.4 cents per $100 of assessed value for both real and personal property.
Last year’s real property tax rate was 53.5 cents and the personal property tax rate was 55 cents.
This year’s rates are expected to produce revenue of just over $9 million.
Last year’s tax rates produced revenue of almost $8.2 million.
The increased revenue from lower property tax rates has been attributed to growth in the community and higher property values.
