LADY CATS SELECTED

Lady Cats’ Kloie Smith was selected to the All-4th Region Softball Second Team by the 4th Region Kentucky Softball Coaches Association last Wednesday night in Bowling Green at the WKU Softball Complex.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

The 4th Region Kentucky Softball Coaches Association selected players from the 4th Region to make up their All-4th Region Season Teams.

The 17 coaches in the 4th Region, which includes Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill, selected players from opposing teams that made up a First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention Teams.

