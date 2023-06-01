The 4th Region Kentucky Softball Coaches Association selected players from the 4th Region to make up their All-4th Region Season Teams.
The 17 coaches in the 4th Region, which includes Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill, selected players from opposing teams that made up a First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention Teams.
Lady Cats’ Kloie Smith was selected to the All-4th Region Second Team. For the season, Smith had a basting average of .387 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, three triples for 36 hits, and 40 RBI. She scored 19 runs and stole six bases.
“When I found out I was selected, I was very happy that I made it because last year I didn’t make it and my goal was to make it this year,” Smith said. “I’m sad that our season ended the way it did but I think we played really well. Plus, Hanna (Arthur) and Allie (Utley) also had a really good season and they deserved to make Honorable Mention.”
Also, Lady Cats’ Hanna Arthur and Allie Utley were selected to the All-4th Region Honorable Mention Team.
Arthur, who was injured primarily during the first part of the season, won seven games as she pitched 102.1 innings allowing 86 runs, 49 were earned, on 116 hits for an ERA of 3.35. She struck out 60 batters and walked 26. She was able to get some at bats late this season as she had a batting average of .333 with a double and eight RBI.
“It means a lot to be selected,” Arthur said. “Our region is most definitely one of the toughest out there, so it makes me feel good as a player to be picked by the coaches in our area.”
Utley had a batting average of .434 with one home run, six doubles, and two triples for 33 hits and eight RBI. She scored 23 runs and stole 19 bases and was never caught stealing. She was able to pitch late in the season as she earned a win and a save. In 10.1 innings, she allowed 15 runs, 13 were earned, on 15 hits with seven strikeouts with two walks.
“It is really an honor,” Utley said. “This season has been really fun and full of a lot of tough times. I have pushed through injuries and really helped be a leader for my team. I’m so proud of my team and coaches. We have gotten so much better through this season even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. I’m so glad to be selected to be one of the best players in the 4th Region. Along with Kloie (Smith) and Hanna (Arthur) being selected, we have worked really hard and it shows.”
KYSCA ALL-4TH REGIONFIRST TEAM
Layla Ogden — Pitcher South Warren
Chloe Witcher — Pitcher Barren County
A’miyah Collier — Russellville
McLaine Hudson — South Warren
Madison Hymer — Warren East
Lydia Kirby — Greenwood
Jenna Lindsey South Warren
Emerson McKinnis — Logan County
Katie Murphy — Barren County
SECOND TEAM
KLOIE SMITH — FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Shayla Johnson — Pitcher Logan County
Kayden Murray — Pitcher Greenwood
Hadley Borders — Allen County-Scottsville
Katie Elmore — Barren County
Nora Epley — Logan County
Lydia Jones — Warren East
Aubrie Messer — Clinton County
Riley Reed — Barren County
HONORABLE MENTION
HANNA ARTHUR — FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
ALLIE UTLEY — FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Haylie Brasel — Warren East
Abigail Byrd — Greenwood
Elsie Kirby — Greenwood
Ella Marrow — Clinton County
Jacie Rice — Allen County-Scottsville
Katie Walker — South Warren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.