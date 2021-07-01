Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased two tenths of one percent from April to May.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s May unemployment rate at 3.7%. April’s rate was 3.5%.
Simpson County’s May 2021 unemployment rate was 10.5% lower than the May 2020 rate of 14.2%.
The high unemployment rates in 2020 were attributed to large numbers of lay offs and closed businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During May 2021 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,603 people of which 8,284 were employed leaving 319 as unemployed.
Simpson County’s May unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 3.8%, lower than the state’s 3.9% and lower than the nation’s 5.5%.
Logan County had the district’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.3%, which was also the state’s sixth lowest rate. Barren County had the district’s highest rate at 4.5%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 3.6%. Warren County’s was 3.8%.
Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2020 and May 2021.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in Kentucky in May 2021 at 2.8%. Magoffin County recorded the states highest at 10.2%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
