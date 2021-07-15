An “Elvis LIVE” show will be held at American Legion Post #62 in Franklin on Saturday, July 17.
The cost is $10 per person. The cost includes a ham dinner.
Nathan Garris will perform as an Elvis tribute artist. Trenton Smith will open up the show with acoustic country music.
Dinner begins at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.
