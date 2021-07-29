Simpson Fiscal Court approved first reading of a budget amendment ordinance adding more than two point one million dollars to the county’s budget on July 20.
The amendment includes some $1,803,695 in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, provides federal financial assistance to offset expenses related to COVID-19.
No announcements have been made how the funds will be used.
The amendment also includes $300,000 from the state for widening and upgrading of Eddings Road in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park off Highway 100 east near the I-65 interchange.
The ordinance must also be approved on a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
Approval was given to an application for state funding assistance for culvert replacements on Howard Brewer Road and Pleasant Hill Road. If the application is approved the state would fund 80% of the cost of the work with the county providing the remaining 20%.
Paul Raines was appointed to the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Board for a term running through July 31, 2025.
And, the county’s June 30 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
