Approximately 150 senior members of the Franklin-Simpson High School Class of 2022 graduated during ceremonies at Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University on May 22.
The ceremony opened with the Franklin-Simpson High School Band, under the direction of Nathaniel Nash, performing the processional and pomp and circumstance.
Kaydin Alexander gave the invocation. Senior Class President Ty Killen gave the senior welcome followed by remarks by Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser. The F-S Senior Ensemble then performed.
FSHS Assistant Principal Stephanie Downey introduced the Senior Scholars. Senior Scholar Morgan Brady addressed those attending the ceremony followed by another performance by the F-S Band.
FSHS Assistant Principal Mark Dobbs recognized members of the senior class entering the U.S. military followed by Senior Class Counselor Amanda Bills recognizing honor students.
Senior Scholar Bailey Wilson addressed those at the ceremony followed by awarding of diplomas by Schlosser.
Taylor Harvey gave the benediction with FSHS Principal ending the ceremony by presenting the Class of 2022.
During an interview with WFKN radio Schlosser had a message for the F-S Class of 2022.
“Take the skills that you have learned in your time in Simpson County Schools and use those to the best of your ability to do whatever it is that you decide that you want to do,” Schlosser said. “If being a nurse is what you want to do, use the opportunity and the education you received in Simpson County to benefit you to be able to be a nurse, or if you want to be an engineer, or if you want to be a welder, or if you want to be an auto mechanic, or you want to get into construction, or you want to go into music or dance, whatever it is that you decide, use the skills and the knowledge that you gained while you were in school here to be able to do those things and be successful. Work hard and just do the best that you possibly can do and move on from there.
I wish them the best of luck and hope whatever it is they chose to do they can go and do that.”
Cap and gown pictures of the graduates will be in the special graduation section in the June 9 edition of the Franklin Favorite.
— Staff report
